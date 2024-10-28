Acadian Timber (ADN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ADN opened at C$18.30 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.54. The firm has a market cap of C$320.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADN

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.