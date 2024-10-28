AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,783 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AECOM were worth $74,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in AECOM by 16.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %

ACM opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $108.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.