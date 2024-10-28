AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AGCO were worth $97,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 102.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Up 0.3 %

AGCO opened at $100.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.