Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,525,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 140.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $318.02 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.98.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

