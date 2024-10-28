Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel has set its Q3 2024 guidance at -3.500–2.500 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $62.28 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $85.91. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,050. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
