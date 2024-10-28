Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.