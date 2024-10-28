Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $123.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

