Allworth Financial LP Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.71. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

