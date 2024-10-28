Allworth Financial LP Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after buying an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $108.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

