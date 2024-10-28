Allworth Financial LP Has $2.03 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $152.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $140.98 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

