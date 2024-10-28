Allworth Financial LP Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

