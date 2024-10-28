Allworth Financial LP Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.08% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCRB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,596,000 after acquiring an additional 96,097 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

Get Hartford Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Core Bond ETF Price Performance

HCRB opened at $35.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.11.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.