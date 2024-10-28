Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 422,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,756,000 after purchasing an additional 171,147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after purchasing an additional 157,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,266 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $120.33.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
