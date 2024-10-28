Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

