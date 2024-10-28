Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after buying an additional 2,748,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

