Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $230,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.1 %

KMB opened at $135.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.63 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

