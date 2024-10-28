Allworth Financial LP Sells 133 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $127.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

