Allworth Financial LP Sells 19,429 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

