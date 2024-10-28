Allworth Financial LP Sells 24,331 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.
RZG stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.
