Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,598 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

