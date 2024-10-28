Allworth Financial LP Sells 9,975 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 851.9% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $179.09 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.02.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

