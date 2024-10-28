Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $109.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.56. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

