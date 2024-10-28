Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,045,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 152.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance
RDIV stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $838.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
