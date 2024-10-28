Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

