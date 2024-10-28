Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,802 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. M&G Plc boosted its stake in Amcor by 2,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 356.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,826 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amcor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

