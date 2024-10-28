American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEO opened at $19.86 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

