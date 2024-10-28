Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $504.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.57 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

