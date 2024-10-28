Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

