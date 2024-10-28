Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,975.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

