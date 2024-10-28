Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. On average, analysts expect Antero Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AR opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

