AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,619 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $212.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.00. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,375.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,818. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

