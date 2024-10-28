AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 25.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,857.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $168.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $169.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

