Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARIS opened at $15.05 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

