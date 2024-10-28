Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,681 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 3,346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 206,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 200,943 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 70,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BALT opened at $30.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $673.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

