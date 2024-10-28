Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 332 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 58.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 46.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,411.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $513.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $505.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.98. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $535.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

