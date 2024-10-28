Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,122 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

