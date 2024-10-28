Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,970 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

V opened at $281.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

