Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 917 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

