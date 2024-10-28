Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 963.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Capital

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

