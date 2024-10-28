Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in FedEx by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $272.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.84. The company has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

