Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.02 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $134.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.75. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

