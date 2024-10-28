Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after purchasing an additional 68,081 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $33,080,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 795,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DME Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,652,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Performance

Capri stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.