Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

