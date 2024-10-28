Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $224.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.03. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

