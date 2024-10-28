Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $601.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.89 and a 200-day moving average of $558.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $610.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

