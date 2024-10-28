Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 189,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About Main Street Capital

Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

