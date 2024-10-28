Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,456,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,019,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

