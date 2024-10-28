Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,660 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $170.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

