Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 129,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.71 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.