Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.10 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

